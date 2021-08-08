SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for Sabra Health Care REIT are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.65 per share. Sabra Health Care REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sabra Health Care REIT stock.

RIMINI STREET (NASDAQ:RMNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business earned $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.37 million. Rimini Street has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rimini Street are expected to grow by 32.43% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.49 per share. Rimini Street has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rimini Street in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rimini Street stock.

BCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BCE)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BCE in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BCE stock.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION (NASDAQ:LOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education has generated $5.59 earnings per share over the last year ($5.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Grand Canyon Education are expected to grow by 9.85% in the coming year, from $6.19 to $6.80 per share. Grand Canyon Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grand Canyon Education in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grand Canyon Education stock.

