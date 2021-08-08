ARCOSA (NYSE:ACA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Arcosa are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.45 per share. Arcosa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCOSA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcosa in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcosa stock.

CVRX (NASDAQ:CVRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($21.27) by $27.21. CVRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CVRx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($1.64) per share. CVRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVRx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CVRx stock.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.2. Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.20 per share. Abiomed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABIOMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABMD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abiomed in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Abiomed stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COVETRUS (NASDAQ:CVET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Covetrus are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.90 per share. Covetrus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVETRUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVET)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covetrus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Covetrus stock.

