KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS (NYSE:KRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kimbell Royalty Partners has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year (($3.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kimbell Royalty Partners are expected to grow by 2.63% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.39 per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kimbell Royalty Partners stock.

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS (NYSE:PBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow by 31.58% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.50 per share. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:AREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. American Resources has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.20 per share.

IS AMERICAN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AREC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Resources stock.

