ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Aligos Therapeutics has generated ($10.87) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Aligos Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.24) to ($3.43) per share. Aligos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aligos Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aligos Therapeutics stock.

NANTHEALTH (NASDAQ:NH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. NantHealth has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NantHealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.39) per share. NantHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NANTHEALTH? (NASDAQ:NH)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company earned $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Its revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 21.27% in the coming year, from $7.43 to $9.01 per share.

IS MAGNA INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magna International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magna International stock.

LUMENT FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:LFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for Lument Finance Trust are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.38 per share. Lument Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

IS LUMENT FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LFT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lument Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lument Finance Trust stock.

