CRITEO (NASDAQ:CRTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Earnings for Criteo are expected to decrease by -6.59% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.70 per share. Criteo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRITEO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRTO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Criteo in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Criteo stock.

Criteo

KINDRED BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:KIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm earned $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kindred Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.02) per share. Kindred Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINDRED BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KIN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kindred Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kindred Biosciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kindred Biosciences

NOVAVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $1.12. Novavax has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year (($9.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Novavax are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.42) to $30.21 per share. Novavax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVAVAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novavax in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Novavax stock.

Novavax

DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP (NYSE:DBRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year (($5.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DigitalBridge Group are expected to grow by 666.67% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.23 per share. DigitalBridge Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP? (NYSE:DBRG)

Wall Street analysts have given DigitalBridge Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but DigitalBridge Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.