BLOOM ENERGY (NYSE:BE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company earned $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Its revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.09) per share. Bloom Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLOOM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BE)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bloom Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bloom Energy stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($6.60) diluted earnings per share). MBIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MBIA? (NYSE:MBI)

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CNQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company earned $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to decrease by -18.93% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.04 per share. Canadian Natural Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNQ)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Natural Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Natural Resources stock.

JFROG (NASDAQ:FROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for JFrog are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.27) per share. JFrog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JFROG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FROG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JFrog in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” JFrog stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FROG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

