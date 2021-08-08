KRONOS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:KRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kronos Worldwide has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Earnings for Kronos Worldwide are expected to grow by 14.94% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.00 per share. Kronos Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Worldwide stock.

SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SLGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Sol-Gel Technologies has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year (($1.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sol-Gel Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.46) per share. Sol-Gel Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sol-Gel Technologies stock.

ARROW ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ARW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company earned $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Its revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Arrow Electronics are expected to grow by 6.38% in the coming year, from $11.91 to $12.67 per share. Arrow Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROW ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARW)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrow Electronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arrow Electronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMICUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FOLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year (($0.97) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amicus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.38) per share. Amicus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMICUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOLD)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amicus Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Amicus Therapeutics stock.

