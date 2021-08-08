SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company earned $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.4. Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 15.83% in the coming year, from $2.59 to $3.00 per share. SPX FLOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPX FLOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLOW)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPX FLOW in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SPX FLOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GEOPARK (NYSE:GPRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.46. The firm earned $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. GeoPark has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year (($2.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GeoPark are expected to grow by 129.69% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $4.41 per share. GeoPark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEOPARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPRK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GeoPark in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GeoPark stock.

DATADOG (NASDAQ:DDOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Its revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Datadog are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.02) per share. Datadog has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DATADOG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DDOG)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datadog in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Datadog stock.

GALAPAGOS (NASDAQ:GLPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos has generated ($5.36) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Galapagos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.44) to ($4.80) per share. Galapagos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GALAPAGOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLPG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Galapagos in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Galapagos stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

