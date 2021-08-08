CEDAR FAIR (NYSE:FUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm earned $244 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cedar Fair has generated ($8.46) earnings per share over the last year (($8.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cedar Fair are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.59) to $2.68 per share. Cedar Fair has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEDAR FAIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cedar Fair in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cedar Fair stock.

Cedar Fair

SPARK ENERGY (NASDAQ:SPKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter. Spark Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Spark Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SPARK ENERGY? (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Wall Street analysts have given Spark Energy a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Spark Energy wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

(NASDAQ:PCOR)

No earning Data

IS PROCORE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCOR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Procore Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Procore Technologies stock.

Procore Technologies

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND (NASDAQ:CSOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cornerstone OnDemand are expected to grow by 11.74% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.38 per share. Cornerstone OnDemand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSOD)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cornerstone OnDemand stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand