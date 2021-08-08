VALHI (NYSE:VHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $509 million during the quarter. Valhi has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Valhi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALHI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VHI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valhi in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Valhi stock.

Valhi

LAZYDAYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LAZY)

IS LAZYDAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lazydays in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lazydays stock.

Lazydays

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:NUAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nuance Communications has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,736.4. Earnings for Nuance Communications are expected to grow by 31.71% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.54 per share.

IS NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NUAN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nuance Communications in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nuance Communications stock.

Nuance Communications

MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MACK)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:MACK)

