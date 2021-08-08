INOGEN (NASDAQ:INGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Its revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Inogen has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inogen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.29) per share. Inogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inogen stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.84) per share.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock.

Natera last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. Natera has generated ($2.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.85) to ($3.30) per share. Natera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natera in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Natera stock.

AdaptHealth last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $617 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AdaptHealth are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.48 per share. AdaptHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AdaptHealth in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AdaptHealth stock.

