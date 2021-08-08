EMBRAER (NYSE:ERJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Embraer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.11 per share.

IS EMBRAER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ERJ)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Embraer in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Embraer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ERJ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Embraer

SENECA FOODS (NASDAQ:SENEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 11th, 2021. The reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $304.79 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($13.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SENECA FOODS? (NASDAQ:SENEA)

THE AES (NYSE:AES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AES)

The AES last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The AES are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.68 per share. The AES has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AES)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AES in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The AES stock.

The AES

ONTO INNOVATION (NYSE:ONTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.4. Earnings for Onto Innovation are expected to grow by 8.78% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.47 per share. Onto Innovation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONTO INNOVATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ONTO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Onto Innovation in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Onto Innovation stock.

Onto Innovation