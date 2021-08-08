MYERS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for Myers Industries are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.20 per share. Myers Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYERS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MYE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myers Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Myers Industries stock.

Myers Industries

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:ABUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arbutus Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.65) per share. Arbutus Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABUS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arbutus Biopharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arbutus Biopharma stock.

Arbutus Biopharma

EVOKE PHARMA (NASDAQ:EVOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share).

IS EVOKE PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVOK)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evoke Pharma in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evoke Pharma stock.

Evoke Pharma

HEAT BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:HTBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business earned $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Heat Biologics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($1.22) per share.

IS HEAT BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heat Biologics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Heat Biologics stock.

Heat Biologics