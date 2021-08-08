SUMMIT MATERIALS (NYSE:SUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company earned $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Summit Materials has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 18.75% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.52 per share. Summit Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Summit Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SUM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SURMODICS (NASDAQ:SRDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Surmodics has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.2. Earnings for Surmodics are expected to grow by 367.74% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $1.45 per share. Surmodics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURMODICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRDX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surmodics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surmodics stock.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:REGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has generated $28.66 earnings per share over the last year ($35.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -10.87% in the coming year, from $46.64 to $41.57 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REGN)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock.

ITRON (NASDAQ:ITRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Its revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Itron are expected to grow by 33.06% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.22 per share. Itron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Itron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Itron stock.

