FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE (NYSE:FDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Fresh Del Monte Produce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE? (NYSE:FDP)

Wall Street analysts have given Fresh Del Monte Produce a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Fresh Del Monte Produce wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SNSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Sensei Biotherapeutics has generated ($12.53) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sensei Biotherapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($1.37) per share. Sensei Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SENSEI BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNSE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sensei Biotherapeutics stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics

ITT (NYSE:ITT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITT)

ITT last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.4. Earnings for ITT are expected to grow by 14.36% in the coming year, from $3.97 to $4.54 per share. ITT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ITT in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ITT stock.

ITT

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HIMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm earned $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Its revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Himax Technologies are expected to grow by 2.88% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.07 per share. Himax Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HIMX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Himax Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Himax Technologies stock.

Himax Technologies