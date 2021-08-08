GRAHAM (NYSE:GHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHC)

Graham last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.92. Graham has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($88.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GRAHAM? (NYSE:GHC)

RYERSON (NYSE:RYI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ryerson are expected to grow by 18.60% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.55 per share. Ryerson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RYERSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RYI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ryerson in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ryerson stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RYI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ryerson

BALL (NYSE:BLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLL)

Ball last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 15.95% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $4.07 per share. Ball has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLL)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ball in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ball stock.

Ball

MAGNITE (NASDAQ:MGNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Magnite are expected to grow by 90.91% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.63 per share. Magnite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGNI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnite in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnite stock.

Magnite