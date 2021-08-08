ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES (NYSE:OLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for One Liberty Properties are expected to decrease by -2.87% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.69 per share. One Liberty Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for One Liberty Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” One Liberty Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

One Liberty Properties

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XERS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($0.80) per share. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XERS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

FORMULA ONE GROUP (NASDAQ:FWONA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group last announced its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $180 million during the quarter. Formula One Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.29) diluted earnings per share).

IS FORMULA ONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWONA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Formula One Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Formula One Group stock.

Formula One Group

JUPAI (NYSE:JP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JP)

Jupai last released its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $12.77 million during the quarter. Jupai has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share).

