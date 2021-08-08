OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES (NYSE:OR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Its revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Osisko Gold Royalties has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.1. Earnings for Osisko Gold Royalties are expected to grow by 29.41% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.44 per share.

IS OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Osisko Gold Royalties stock.

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:AMSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American Superconductor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.25) per share. American Superconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMSC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Superconductor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Superconductor stock.

DROPBOX (NASDAQ:DBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dropbox are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.76 per share. Dropbox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DROPBOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dropbox in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dropbox stock.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VEON are expected to grow by 14.63% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.47 per share.

IS VEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VEON)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VEON in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” VEON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VEON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

