SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:SJI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm earned $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for South Jersey Industries are expected to grow by 4.91% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.71 per share. South Jersey Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for South Jersey Industries in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” South Jersey Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SJI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

South Jersey Industries

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:PFLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital are expected to grow by 4.67% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.12 per share. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD (NYSE:SKM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd are expected to grow by 7.17% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.69 per share.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:SEAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. SeaWorld Entertainment has generated ($3.94) earnings per share over the last year (($3.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SeaWorld Entertainment are expected to grow by 93.28% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $2.30 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SeaWorld Entertainment stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment