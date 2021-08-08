SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (NYSE:SPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit AeroSystems has generated ($5.72) earnings per share over the last year (($8.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Spirit AeroSystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.63) to $0.05 per share. Spirit AeroSystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit AeroSystems in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit AeroSystems stock.

MODINE MANUFACTURING (NYSE:MOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year (($4.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Modine Manufacturing are expected to grow by 20.37% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.95 per share. Modine Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODINE MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Modine Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Modine Manufacturing stock.

MODERNA (NASDAQ:MRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has generated ($1.96) earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.0. Earnings for Moderna are expected to decrease by -30.86% in the coming year, from $25.60 to $17.70 per share. Moderna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MODERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRNA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moderna in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Moderna stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MRNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRUPANION (NASDAQ:TRUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Trupanion has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trupanion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.37) per share. Trupanion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUPANION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRUP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trupanion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trupanion stock.

