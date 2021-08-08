VECTOR GROUP (NYSE:VGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year ($0.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Vector Group are expected to decrease by -9.80% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.92 per share. Vector Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VECTOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vector Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vector Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vector Group

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Earnings for EMCORE are expected to grow by 37.25% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.70 per share. EMCORE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EMKR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EMCORE in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EMCORE stock.

EMCORE

LAMAR ADVERTISING (NASDAQ:LAMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising has generated $5.10 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.3. Lamar Advertising has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAMAR ADVERTISING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAMR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lamar Advertising in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lamar Advertising stock.

Lamar Advertising

MGE ENERGY (NASDAQ:MGEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year ($2.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for MGE Energy are expected to grow by 7.96% in the coming year, from $2.89 to $3.12 per share. MGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGEE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGE Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MGE Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGEE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MGE Energy