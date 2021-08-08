CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CSII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business earned $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardiovascular Systems has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year (($0.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cardiovascular Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.15) per share. Cardiovascular Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSII)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardiovascular Systems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cardiovascular Systems stock.

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES (NASDAQ:KZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Kezar Life Sciences has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year (($0.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kezar Life Sciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.06) to ($1.32) per share.

IS KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KZR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kezar Life Sciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kezar Life Sciences stock.

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (NYSE:WMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. Earnings for Advanced Drainage Systems are expected to grow by 9.07% in the coming year, from $4.30 to $4.69 per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Advanced Drainage Systems stock.

VERRA MOBILITY (NASDAQ:VRRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Verra Mobility are expected to grow by 26.98% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.80 per share. Verra Mobility has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Verra Mobility will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “4136050”.

IS VERRA MOBILITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRRM)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verra Mobility in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Verra Mobility stock.

