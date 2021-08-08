KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:KLIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Earnings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries are expected to decrease by -21.49% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $3.69 per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KLIC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES (NYSE:OLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for One Liberty Properties are expected to decrease by -2.87% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.69 per share. One Liberty Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for One Liberty Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” One Liberty Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

One Liberty Properties

CARVANA (NYSE:CVNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business earned $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Its revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carvana has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carvana are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.57) to ($0.52) per share. Carvana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARVANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVNA)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carvana in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carvana stock.

Carvana

TAL EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TAL)

IS TAL EDUCATION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAL)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TAL Education Group in the last year. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TAL Education Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TAL Education Group