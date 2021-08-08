MERUS (NASDAQ:MRUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Merus has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($2.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Merus are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.08) to ($2.70) per share. Merus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRUS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Merus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Merus stock.

HENNESSY ADVISORS (NASDAQ:HNNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Hennessy Advisors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HENNESSY ADVISORS? (NASDAQ:HNNA)

VENTAS (NYSE:VTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.81. The company earned $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Its revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year (($0.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ventas are expected to grow by 8.59% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.16 per share.

IS VENTAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VTR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ventas in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ventas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH (NASDAQ:ONCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech last released its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oncolytics Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.70) per share.

IS ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONCY)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oncolytics Biotech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oncolytics Biotech stock.

