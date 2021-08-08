THE RMR GROUP (NASDAQ:RMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group last announced its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for The RMR Group are expected to grow by 10.65% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.87 per share. The RMR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE RMR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RMR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The RMR Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The RMR Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HERITAGE INSURANCE (NYSE:HRTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company earned $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Heritage Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRTG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Insurance in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage Insurance stock.

FORMULA ONE GROUP (NASDAQ:FWONK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group last issued its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm earned $180 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year (($1.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Formula One Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to $0.12 per share.

IS FORMULA ONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWONK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Formula One Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Formula One Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FWONK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PERMIANVILLE ROYALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PVL)

