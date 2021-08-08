SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:SANA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sana Biotechnology has generated ($11.56) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sana Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.97) per share. Sana Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SANA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sana Biotechnology in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sana Biotechnology stock.

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BCYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Bicycle Therapeutics has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year (($2.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bicycle Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($3.29) per share. Bicycle Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCYC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bicycle Therapeutics stock.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS (NYSE:MSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions has generated $7.12 earnings per share over the last year ($5.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for Motorola Solutions are expected to grow by 11.01% in the coming year, from $8.08 to $8.97 per share. Motorola Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSI)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Motorola Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Motorola Solutions stock.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD (NYSE:CWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cushman & Wakefield are expected to grow by 76.32% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.67 per share. Cushman & Wakefield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cushman & Wakefield in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cushman & Wakefield stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CWK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

