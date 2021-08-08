VERICEL (NASDAQ:VCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm earned $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Its revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vericel has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.2. Earnings for Vericel are expected to grow by 800.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.45 per share. Vericel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERICEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCEL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vericel in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vericel stock.

Vericel

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS (NYSE:BVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations has generated ($2.82) earnings per share over the last year (($2.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bluegreen Vacations are expected to grow by 35.85% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.44 per share. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BLUEGREEN VACATIONS? (NYSE:BVH)

Wall Street analysts have given Bluegreen Vacations a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Bluegreen Vacations wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

QUANTA SERVICES (NYSE:PWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year ($3.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.58 per share. Quanta Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUANTA SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PWR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quanta Services in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quanta Services stock.

Quanta Services

(NASDAQ:PECO)

No earning Data

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY INC? (NASDAQ:PECO)

Wall Street analysts have given Phillips Edison & Company Inc a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Phillips Edison & Company Inc wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.