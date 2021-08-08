BELDEN (NYSE:BDC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDC)

Belden last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business earned $602 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Belden are expected to grow by 8.31% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.04 per share. Belden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELDEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BDC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Belden in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Belden stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BDC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Belden

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. NI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NI? (NASDAQ:NODK)

Wall Street analysts have given NI a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but NI wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

NEWS (NASDAQ:NWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWS)

News last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company earned $2.34 billion during the quarter. News has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). News has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NEWS? (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wall Street analysts have given News a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but News wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

MURPHY OIL (NYSE:MUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm earned $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Murphy Oil has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($6.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Murphy Oil are expected to grow by 61.97% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.15 per share. Murphy Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MURPHY OIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Murphy Oil in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Murphy Oil stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MUR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Murphy Oil