CMC MATERIALS (NASDAQ:CCMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CMC Materials has generated $7.47 earnings per share over the last year (($1.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CMC Materials are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.83 to $8.07 per share. CMC Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CMC MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCMP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CMC Materials in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CMC Materials stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEENAH (NYSE:NP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NP)

Neenah last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.44) diluted earnings per share). Neenah has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEENAH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neenah in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Neenah stock.

ZOETIS (NYSE:ZTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year ($3.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Earnings for Zoetis are expected to grow by 11.78% in the coming year, from $4.50 to $5.03 per share. Zoetis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOETIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ZTS)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zoetis in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zoetis stock.

NOMAD FOODS (NYSE:NOMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Its revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Nomad Foods are expected to grow by 10.22% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $2.05 per share. Nomad Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOMAD FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOMD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nomad Foods in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nomad Foods stock.

