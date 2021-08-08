ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:ENBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $787 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Enable Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENBL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enable Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Enable Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENBL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Enable Midstream Partners

G1 THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GTHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics has generated ($2.62) earnings per share over the last year (($2.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for G1 Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.45) to ($3.27) per share. G1 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS G1 THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTHX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for G1 Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” G1 Therapeutics stock.

G1 Therapeutics

CLOUDFLARE (NYSE:NET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cloudflare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.36) per share. Cloudflare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOUDFLARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NET)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cloudflare in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cloudflare stock.

Cloudflare

CERTARA (NASDAQ:CERT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Certara has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Certara are expected to grow by 110.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.42 per share.

IS CERTARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERT)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Certara in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Certara stock.

Certara