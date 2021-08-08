EVOLENT HEALTH (NYSE:EVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm earned $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($3.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evolent Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.35) to ($0.20) per share. Evolent Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLENT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVH)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolent Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolent Health stock.

HARPOON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HARP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($3.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harpoon Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.99) per share. Harpoon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARPOON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HARP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harpoon Therapeutics stock.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY (NASDAQ:OLED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.9. Earnings for Universal Display are expected to grow by 32.51% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $5.38 per share. Universal Display has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLED)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Display in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Display stock.

MAIN STREET CAPITAL (NYSE:MAIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Main Street Capital are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.45 per share. Main Street Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAIN STREET CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAIN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Main Street Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Main Street Capital stock.

