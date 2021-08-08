INDEPENDENCE (NYSE:IHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IHC)

Independence last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INDEPENDENCE? (NYSE:IHC)

Wall Street analysts have given Independence a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Independence wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE (NASDAQ:PTMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Earnings for Portman Ridge Finance are expected to decrease by -3.23% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.30 per share.

IS PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTMN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Portman Ridge Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Portman Ridge Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Portman Ridge Finance

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SHG)

IS SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shinhan Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shinhan Financial Group stock.

Shinhan Financial Group

AVALON GLOBOCARE (NASDAQ:AVCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare last issued its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Avalon GloboCare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AVALON GLOBOCARE? (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Wall Street analysts have given Avalon GloboCare a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Avalon GloboCare wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.