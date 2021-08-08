KENNEDY-WILSON (NYSE:KW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business earned $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kennedy-Wilson has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Kennedy-Wilson are expected to decrease by -41.76% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $1.59 per share. Kennedy-Wilson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KENNEDY-WILSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kennedy-Wilson in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kennedy-Wilson stock.

Kennedy-Wilson

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ARLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm earned $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Its revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arlo Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.61) per share. Arlo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARLO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARLO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arlo Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arlo Technologies stock.

Arlo Technologies

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year ($4.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.2. Earnings for Bio-Techne are expected to grow by 22.32% in the coming year, from $5.51 to $6.74 per share. Bio-Techne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-TECHNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TECH)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bio-Techne in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bio-Techne stock.

Bio-Techne

ASSURED GUARANTY (NYSE:AGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company earned $179 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Assured Guaranty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Assured Guaranty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ASSURED GUARANTY? (NYSE:AGO)

Wall Street analysts have given Assured Guaranty a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Assured Guaranty wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.