MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Mueller Water Products are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.67 per share. Mueller Water Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MWA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mueller Water Products in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mueller Water Products stock.

Mueller Water Products

FALCON MINERALS (NASDAQ:FLMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Falcon Minerals has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Falcon Minerals are expected to grow by 54.55% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.34 per share. Falcon Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FALCON MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLMN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Falcon Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Falcon Minerals stock.

Falcon Minerals

(NASDAQ:CFLT)

No earning Data

IS CONFLUENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFLT)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Confluent in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Confluent stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Confluent

WALKER & DUNLOP (NYSE:WD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.32. The business earned $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walker & Dunlop has generated $7.69 earnings per share over the last year ($7.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Walker & Dunlop are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $8.95 per share. Walker & Dunlop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WALKER & DUNLOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Walker & Dunlop in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Walker & Dunlop stock.

Walker & Dunlop