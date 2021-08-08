ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business earned $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. Its revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.79) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($0.77) per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACAD)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACAD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm earned $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. International Money Express has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. International Money Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IMXI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Money Express in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” International Money Express stock.

CORTEVA (NYSE:CTVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. Earnings for Corteva are expected to grow by 23.56% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.36 per share. Corteva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORTEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTVA)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corteva in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Corteva stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CTVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ACUSHNET (NYSE:GOLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acushnet has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Acushnet are expected to grow by 5.97% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.13 per share. Acushnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUSHNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOLF)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acushnet in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acushnet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOLF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

