CENTRAL GARDEN & PET (NASDAQ:CENTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($2.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 14.06% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.92 per share. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENTA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Garden & Pet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Garden & Pet stock.

FARMLAND PARTNERS (NYSE:FPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Farmland Partners has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow by 1,900.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.20 per share. Farmland Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMLAND PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmland Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmland Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FLOOR & DECOR (NYSE:FND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. Earnings for Floor & Decor are expected to grow by 16.39% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.77 per share. Floor & Decor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOOR & DECOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FND)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Floor & Decor in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Floor & Decor stock.

LATHAM GROUP (NASDAQ:SWIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company earned $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Latham Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Latham Group are expected to grow by 31.25% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.63 per share. Latham Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LATHAM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWIM)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Latham Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Latham Group stock.

