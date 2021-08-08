UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:UEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Universal Electronics are expected to grow by 30.37% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $3.52 per share. Universal Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UEIC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Electronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Universal Electronics stock.

Universal Electronics

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:AAOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company earned $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($2.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Applied Optoelectronics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($0.48) per share. Applied Optoelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAOI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Optoelectronics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Applied Optoelectronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAOI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Applied Optoelectronics

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP (NASDAQ:LSXMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.91) diluted earnings per share).

IS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

UNITED-GUARDIAN (NASDAQ:UG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. United-Guardian has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNITED-GUARDIAN? (NASDAQ:UG)

