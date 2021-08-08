BIONANO GENOMICS (NASDAQ:BNGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Bionano Genomics has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year (($0.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bionano Genomics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.24) per share. Bionano Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIONANO GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNGO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bionano Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bionano Genomics stock.

Bionano Genomics

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS (NYSE:HBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.63. Hamilton Beach Brands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Hamilton Beach Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS? (NYSE:HBB)

Wall Street analysts have given Hamilton Beach Brands a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Hamilton Beach Brands wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (NYSE:PNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year ($4.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Earnings for Pinnacle West Capital are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $4.90 to $5.07 per share. Pinnacle West Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNW)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle West Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pinnacle West Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pinnacle West Capital

TREEHOUSE FOODS (NYSE:THS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2. Earnings for TreeHouse Foods are expected to grow by 12.77% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.18 per share. TreeHouse Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREEHOUSE FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TreeHouse Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” TreeHouse Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in THS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TreeHouse Foods