EL POLLO LOCO (NASDAQ:LOCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for El Pollo Loco are expected to grow by 8.14% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.93 per share. El Pollo Loco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EL POLLO LOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOCO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for El Pollo Loco in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” El Pollo Loco stock.

SIERRA ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:SRRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. Sierra Oncology has generated ($7.70) earnings per share over the last year (($6.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sierra Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.56) to ($4.87) per share. Sierra Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRRA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sierra Oncology stock.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.0.

IS LIBERTY BROADBAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Broadband in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Broadband stock.

PHENIXFIN (NYSE:PFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. PhenixFIN has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year ($3.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for PhenixFIN are expected to decrease by -72.08% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $1.29 per share.

IS PHENIXFIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PhenixFIN in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PhenixFIN stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PFX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

