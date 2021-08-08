ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. Its revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for ALLETE are expected to grow by 20.68% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.91 per share. ALLETE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLETE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ALLETE in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ALLETE stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLETE

TUTOR PERINI (NYSE:TPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. Earnings for Tutor Perini are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.25 per share. Tutor Perini has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TUTOR PERINI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tutor Perini in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tutor Perini stock.

Tutor Perini

RESMED (NYSE:RMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.8. Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 14.91% in the coming year, from $5.30 to $6.09 per share. ResMed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMD)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ResMed in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ResMed stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ResMed

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:PFSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $20.92 earnings per share over the last year ($22.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -21.22% in the coming year, from $14.89 to $11.73 per share. PennyMac Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PFSI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennyMac Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PennyMac Financial Services stock.

PennyMac Financial Services