MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:MAXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company earned $473 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxar Technologies has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year ($4.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Earnings for Maxar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $1.14 per share. Maxar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAXR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxar Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Maxar Technologies stock.

MILLER INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Miller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MILLER INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:MLR)

OPEN TEXT (NASDAQ:OTEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm earned $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Text has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.3. Earnings for Open Text are expected to grow by 5.33% in the coming year, from $3.19 to $3.36 per share. Open Text has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPEN TEXT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTEX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Open Text in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Open Text stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OTEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year ($1.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.1. Earnings for AAON are expected to grow by 6.87% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.40 per share. AAON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AAON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAON)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AAON in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AAON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

