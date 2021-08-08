EDITAS MEDICINE (NASDAQ:EDIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business earned $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Its revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Editas Medicine has generated ($1.98) earnings per share over the last year (($2.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Editas Medicine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.67) to ($3.77) per share. Editas Medicine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDITAS MEDICINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDIT)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Editas Medicine in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Editas Medicine stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EDIT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:BBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year ($4.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for Barrett Business Services are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $4.63 per share. Barrett Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBSI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barrett Business Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barrett Business Services stock.

VIACOMCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year ($4.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for ViacomCBS are expected to grow by 1.78% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.01 per share. ViacomCBS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIACOMCBS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIAC)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ViacomCBS in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ViacomCBS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DIODES (NASDAQ:DIOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Earnings for Diodes are expected to grow by 11.79% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $4.74 per share. Diodes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIODES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DIOD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diodes in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Diodes stock.

