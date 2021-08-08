MEIRAGTX (NASDAQ:MGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.14. The business earned $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($1.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MeiraGTx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.88) per share.

IS MEIRAGTX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGTX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MeiraGTx in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MeiraGTx stock.

OBSEVA (NASDAQ:OBSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. ObsEva has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ObsEva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.71) per share. ObsEva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OBSEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OBSV)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ObsEva in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ObsEva stock.

DENALI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DNLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm earned $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Denali Therapeutics has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.3. Earnings for Denali Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.84) to ($2.26) per share. Denali Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENALI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNLI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denali Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Denali Therapeutics stock.

RAND CAPITAL (NASDAQ:RAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2.

