MICROVISION (NASDAQ:MVIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). MicroVision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROVISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MVIS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MicroVision in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MicroVision stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MVIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (NASDAQ:LMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Earnings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners are expected to decrease by -8.70% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.42 per share. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMRK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMRK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND (NYSE:TPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.01. Texas Pacific Land has generated $22.70 earnings per share over the last year ($21.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.0. Earnings for Texas Pacific Land are expected to grow by 53.74% in the coming year, from $31.99 to $49.18 per share. Texas Pacific Land has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS PACIFIC LAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Pacific Land in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Texas Pacific Land stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Earnings for SPX are expected to grow by 18.14% in the coming year, from $2.37 to $2.80 per share. SPX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPXC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPX in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SPX stock.

