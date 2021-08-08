THE ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The ODP has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year (($5.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The ODP are expected to grow by 3.24% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.78 per share. The ODP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE ODP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The ODP in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The ODP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The ODP

CAESARSTONE (NASDAQ:CSTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year ($0.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Earnings for Caesarstone are expected to grow by 13.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.91 per share. Caesarstone has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAESARSTONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caesarstone in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Caesarstone stock.

Caesarstone

PLUG POWER (NASDAQ:PLUG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power last posted its earnings data on June 21st, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Its revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.14) per share.

IS PLUG POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLUG)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plug Power in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plug Power stock.

Plug Power

CARGURUS (NASDAQ:CARG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm earned $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.0. Earnings for CarGurus are expected to grow by 23.73% in the coming year, from $0.59 to $0.73 per share. CarGurus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARGURUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CARG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarGurus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CarGurus stock.

CarGurus