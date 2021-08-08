XENON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XENE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company earned $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.64) to ($2.34) per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

IS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE (NYSE:NGVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

IS NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NGVC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock.

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BLCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.29. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.66) earnings per share over the last year (($8.87) diluted earnings per share).

IS BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLCM)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLCM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GREENLANE (NASDAQ:GNLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane has generated ($2.24) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Greenlane are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.64) per share.

IS GREENLANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNLN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenlane in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Greenlane stock.

