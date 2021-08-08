XENCOR (NASDAQ:XNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xencor are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.02) to ($2.94) per share. Xencor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XNCR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xencor in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xencor stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME (NASDAQ:TLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome last posted its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Taiwan Liposome are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.90) per share.

IS TAIWAN LIPOSOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Liposome in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Taiwan Liposome stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STORE CAPITAL (NYSE:STOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. STORE Capital has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.8. Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $2.07 per share. STORE Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STORE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STOR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STORE Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” STORE Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STOR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INSMED (NASDAQ:INSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The firm earned $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has generated ($3.01) earnings per share over the last year (($3.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Insmed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.26) to ($2.53) per share. Insmed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INSM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insmed in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Insmed stock.

