Compañía Cervecerías Unidas last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm earned $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Earnings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.91 per share.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Blucora last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Its revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Blucora has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Blucora are expected to grow by 7.76% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.25 per share. Blucora has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blucora in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Blucora stock.

ING Groep last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ING Groep has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for ING Groep are expected to grow by 3.68% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.41 per share.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ING Groep in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ING Groep stock.

Alarm.com last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.7. Earnings for Alarm.com are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.20 per share. Alarm.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alarm.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alarm.com stock.

