LIQUIDITY SERVICES (NASDAQ:LQDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.3. Earnings for Liquidity Services are expected to grow by 16.36% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.64 per share. Liquidity Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIQUIDITY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LQDT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liquidity Services in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liquidity Services stock.

VELOCITY FINANCIAL (NYSE:VEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VEL)

Velocity Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company earned $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Velocity Financial has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year (($1.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Velocity Financial are expected to grow by 38.03% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.98 per share. Velocity Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VELOCITY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VEL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Velocity Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Velocity Financial stock.

DOMINION ENERGY (NYSE:D) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.4. Earnings for Dominion Energy are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $3.86 to $4.11 per share.

IS DOMINION ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:D)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dominion Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dominion Energy stock.

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:FET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $1.67. The business earned $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119 million. Forum Energy Technologies has generated ($20.91) earnings per share over the last year (($15.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Forum Energy Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.87) to ($2.86) per share. Forum Energy Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES? (NYSE:FET)

