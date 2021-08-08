PACTIV EVERGREEN (NASDAQ:PTVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow by 43.59% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.68 per share. Pactiv Evergreen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACTIV EVERGREEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pactiv Evergreen in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pactiv Evergreen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PTVE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COOPER-STANDARD (NYSE:CPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $1.37. Cooper-Standard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($11.28) diluted earnings per share). Cooper-Standard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COOPER-STANDARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cooper-Standard in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cooper-Standard stock.

AVALARA (NYSE:AVLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm earned $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avalara has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.75) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avalara are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.75) per share. Avalara has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVALARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVLR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avalara in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avalara stock.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:LGF.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment last issued its earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.76 million. Lions Gate Entertainment has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Lions Gate Entertainment are expected to grow by 91.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.86 per share. Lions Gate Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LGF.A)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lions Gate Entertainment stock.

